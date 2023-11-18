Business associate Balogun Samson, also known as Sam Larry, has been released from prison after meeting their bail conditions, confirmed by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin stated, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry have been released,” following their fulfillment of bail conditions set by a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court.

The bail, granted on November 6, required a N20 million bond and three responsible sureties.

Additionally, they must surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Both were previously remanded in prison as suspects in the ongoing case involving the alleged murder of ex-Marlian Records signee Aloba Imole, known as Mohbad.This had caused a lot of controversy online.