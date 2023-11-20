Mr Joseph Aloba, the late ex-Marlian signee Mohbad’s father, has officially released a music tribute, showing the sweet moments he spent with his late son.

It should be noted that Mohbad died under unexplained circumstances a few months ago, and his death has since become the most debated topic of the year.

Following a number of music tributes done for the late singer, his father joined the movement, releasing his first tribute for his late son.

Some parts of the song’s lyrics say, “Music is the only thing I have to cherish your memories.”

The tribute of Mohbad’s father has, however, generated tons of reactions as many accused Mr Joseph of hustling his music career with the demise of his son.

See reactions below:

favorbounty said: “If Bella can sing a tribute for him , why can’t his dad do same?”

marcdees_realty_ said: “People deal with pain differently 😢this man is in pains. If you haven’t lost a loved one you won’t understand.”

boluqueen penned: “So u one use ur son death cash out…this man needs to b dealt with😢.”

hairbychybrand penned: “This man’s style of mourning needs to be studied because you can not blow from your son’s death 😮😮😮😮.”

peaceyinny opined: “Now I understand why mohbad kept his life private.. Mehn he knows the family he came from..”

ashani_atelier wrote: “It’s okay to express his feelings thru a song to his beautiful son Mohbad(Rip champ) what I don’t understand his is words that “ the only thing that he will be remembering about him his Opp Opor pa” like seriously baba Mohbad. If this DNA turns out that Liam his Mohbad own, that boy might grow up hating you ooo. Those advising you are not trying at all.”

Watch the video below …