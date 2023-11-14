Popular Nigerian Hip Hop artiste, Mohammed Usman Adamu, better known by his stage name Magnito, has claimed that most successful female artistes in the country are being managed by their boyfriends.

The 30-year-old ‘Canada’ hitmaker noted that it is a new drift in the music industry, but fans are not aware because the female entertainers make sure their private lives stays out of the public.

The Abuja-born rapper made the disclosure while speaking during the latest episode of Terms and Conditions podcast which as since generated mixed reactions on social media.

He said:

“Most of the successful female artistes you see, the person managing them is their boyfriend. They might not put it in the public. But most of them… Call any name.”