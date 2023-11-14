Popular comedian and skitmaker, Carter Efe has replied rising singer, Young Duu after he accused him of stealing his song.

It would be recalled that the singer accused Carter Efe of ripping him off and taking advantage of his situation after he singlehandedly performed ‘Oyinmo’ song.

Reacting to this, the skitmaker referenced all the assistance he rendered to Young Duu.

According to the record label boss, upcoming artists have the mentality that when they feature him, they all want to talk about how they were ripped off.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their disappointment in Carter Efe PR strategies.

mr-jayjey wrote: “Nigerians who fall for all these cheap PR strategies are the reason una government dey catch una mugu. They know you guys are easily deceived.”

mayorsoj said: “Carter Efe’s PR and promotional strategy is IRRITATING 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️”

_.blessinge penned: “This PR and promotional strategy went to Havard University but Nigerians will fall for it sha 😂😂😂😂”