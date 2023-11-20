In a recent interview on the Zero Conditions podcast, emerging singer Shallipopi likened the profits in the music industry to gains from ritual practices.

When asked about balancing financial obligations among family and friends, Shallipopi highlighted the immense returns from his music career, stating that no matter how much he gives, his pocket remains filled due to the industry’s profitability.

He emphasized the unexpected profitability he experienced this year after the success of his hit singles.

The interviewer asked;

“How do you find a balance between giving to family members, saving for yourself and knowing when to draw the line?”

His response was;

“You will never understand music money. Music money is like ritual, there’s too much money in music that you cannot understand at all. Even if you’re a artiste that came out in one month and your song is just big, no worry.” “Me now, I no dey balance anything; if my family request, I dey give because I know that, the music will not stop. Even if I stop singing, the music I’ve dropped will continue giving me money.”