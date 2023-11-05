Nollywood Yoruba actress, Ashabi Olorisha has revealed how her baby daddy charmed her into having intercourse with her.

The legendary actress disclosed that she was in a relationship at the time and was only friends with her son’s father in an interview with actress, Biola Bayo on her talk show, Talk to B.

She claimed that their close relationship was the reason he was always seeing her, and she didn’t know how they become intimate.

The actress claimed that their closeness caused her to become pregnant and that she will never be able to explain how they had intercourse.

She said: “I was in a relationship, but my baby father charmed me to have s3x with me (And u conceived my only child, after years of waiting)”.

“My son’s father was just my friend, he didn’t toast me. We were just friends and I had my own boyfriend, who was a Major in the Army, and there was another man who my family wanted me to marry because he is from Ikorodu.

The first time I slept with my friend, I got pregnant. I didn’t even know what led us to get intimate, cause my mother didn’t like him because of his tribe”.

Watch the video below: