Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid has recalled his humble beginnings, growing up with a tailor father and mother who was a teacher as well as hairstylist.

The 18-year-old singer revealed that he comes from a large family of 10, his parents and eight children including himself.

Khaid, famous for his song ‘Anabella’ said that he did not complete his studies because when he graduated from High school he did not want to go to the university as he was afraid of writing JAMB.

In his words:

“I grew up in a family of eight kids. My dad was a tailor and my mum was a teacher as well as a hairstylist. I grew up in the Ojo area of Lagos State. My primary and secondary education was at Ola Greater Tomorrow School, Ojo. I started singing when I was in secondary school after which I dabbled in different street hustles. I was once a mechanic, painter and a barber.

I was influenced to do music from a very young age because my parents were music lovers. My dad loved fuji music and my mum listened to Michael Jackson. From constantly listening to Michael Jackson, I got exposed to more foreign music. That was where my love for trap music grew and I started making trap songs.”

“I was still a mechanic then when Sydney Talker sent me a message on Instagram. When I saw that he followed me and ‘liked’ some of my posts, I thought it was a fake account.

So, I did not bother to check it out. When I eventually checked it, I wanted to send him a message to thank him for following me. But I realised he already texted me. We kept talking until one day, I just told him I was in Lagos Island and asked if I could come see him. I went to his house and I came up with about six songs. After a freestyle session, I later got signed and we did the paperwork.”