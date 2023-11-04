BBNaija star, Gedoni Ekpata has penned a sweet note to his wife, Khafi on her birthday.

The mother of two turned a year older yesterday, November 3.

To mark her special day, her husband took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of her with a sweet note.

In the birthday message, Gedoni Ekpata expressed his deep love and appreciation for Khafi.

The reality star described his wife as his love and priceless gem.

He wrote;

“Thank you(for lack of words) NOVEMBER for gifting me (us) this priceless gem.

A very very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you MY LOVE @acupofkhafi

We ( @malakaiandmikah LOVE YOU 🥰 DEARLY 🥰🎉🌹🌺🌼”

See below;

