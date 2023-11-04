BBNaija star, Gedoni Ekpata has penned a sweet note to his wife, Khafi on her birthday.
The mother of two turned a year older yesterday, November 3.
To mark her special day, her husband took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of her with a sweet note.
In the birthday message, Gedoni Ekpata expressed his deep love and appreciation for Khafi.
The reality star described his wife as his love and priceless gem.
He wrote;
“Thank you(for lack of words) NOVEMBER for gifting me (us) this priceless gem.
A very very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you MY LOVE @acupofkhafi
We ( @malakaiandmikah LOVE YOU 🥰 DEARLY 🥰🎉🌹🌺🌼”
See below;
