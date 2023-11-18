Renowned lifestyle influencer Jay Boogie was visibly distraught, shedding tears in a recent video as he expressed his exhaustion from being confined to a hospital, watching his businesses and personal life deteriorate before his eyes.

Recall that he underwent a butt lift surgery a few weeks earlier. Jay Boogie faced severe complications from the procedure, which adversely affected his two kidneys, necessitating ongoing dialysis treatments.

In a heartfelt Instagram live session, accompanied by a video showcasing his deteriorating condition, Jay Boogie reached out to his followers in Nigeria, seeking their support during this challenging time.

He shared his anguish over how his business is going down as he remains hospital-bound, struggling to overcome the aftermath of the unsuccessful surgery.

“My Whole life, My business everything has crashed because of my Present Condition, the news Circulating that I am well is false, Please help me, I Am tired,” he stated as he burst into tears.

