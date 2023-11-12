Popular Afropop singer, John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, makes a shocking revelation that his wife, Rima Tahini, was his first girlfriend.

Back in July, music executive, Don Jazzy announced that his signee, Johnny Drille is married to Mavins record A&R, Rima Tahini. The announcement comes after the couple tied the knot secretly a year before.

However, in a recent interview with renowned actress, Iyabo Ojo, the ‘My Friend’ crooner, stated that his wife was his first girlfriend and it was love at first sight for them.

He said:

“The first time I saw her was at one of my shows in 2018. She was sitting in the front row next to a white woman. At some point, I thought both of them were white. She [Rima] is mixed race.

“So, when I was working on another show in Abuja, we got talking. We met in October and by January, I knew I was going to marry her. And I told her I was going to marry her. For me, it was deep conviction. A lot of people will not believe this but she was my first girlfriend. I never had a girlfriend before her. I married the first woman that I said ‘I love you’ to.”