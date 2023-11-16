Grammy award-winning Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu Ebunoluwa, popularly known as Burna Boy, has threatened to sue Nigerian bloggers for defamation.

The self-acclaimed African Giant who is currently on tour of his seventh studio album, ‘I told them’, took to his X (Twitter) page on Wednesday, November, 15, to state his intentions of hiring about 100 lawyers.

Recall that recently, the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker had asked online bloggers to come together and settle on a price he should pay so that they never post about him again.

He said he would have hire 100 lawyers for a series of legal battles against Nigerian bloggers with the money he earlier promised to give to them to stop posting/talking about him but he is being considerate because he knows the bloggers are trying to make a living.

In his words:

“Dat money wey I wan give dem instablog dat time, e be like say na to give like 100 lawyers now, But I know say na hustle everybody dey hustle so e go pain me if I run dat kind tin. Why una dey push me na ?”

