Controversial Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Elutu popularly known as Sam Larry have been granted bail after weeks in police custody.

The embattled Marlians music boss and the Lagos socielite have not been granted bail outrightly, but made to provide three sureties with a substantial sum of N20 million.

In addition, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been ordered to surrender their international passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Magistrate issued them a stern warning to avoid reaching her directly, as all attempts to contact her would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings.

It would be recalled that the two public figures were arrested in connection with the death of young talented singer, Mohbad, who died in controversial circumstances on September 12.