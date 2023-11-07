Renowned Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has taken to her Twitter (X) page to congratulate Irish chef Alan Fisher, who recently set a new Guinness World Record by cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.

Alan Fisher, the Irish chef, his now Guinness world record holder for the longest cooking marathon, surpassing the previous record held by Nigeria’s Hilda Baci, with an exceptional time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

The Guinness World Records organization confirmed this achievement.

Following the confirmation of this record-breaking achievement, Hilda Baci took to her social media to celebrate Alan Fisher, acknowledging the remarkable feat with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes. She wished him the best as the new world record holder.

She tweeted: “Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!”

