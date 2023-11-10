Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Phillip Kayode Moses, better known as Pheelz, has opined that Nigerian artistes are becoming monotonous in their style of music.

According to the ‘Fineese’ crooner, Nigerian musicians are losing their true love for what they do and seem to be losing their creative sauce.

While appearing as a guest on ‘The Dadaboy Show’, hosted by media personality Ehiz, Pheelz claims that modern Nigerian musicians does not really care about the creative process and more focused on the lucrative music industry.

He lamented the lack of differences between artists, business owners, and manufacturers.

He said:

“We [Nigerian artistse] are losing that love for music. It’s starting to become manufacturing. It’s starting to feel like we’re manufacturing soaps like we are making iPhones.

It’s starting to feel repetitive like we’re losing our creative sauce and our creative essence. It’s becoming work. Now, it’s harder to promote than to even make the music. Now, it’s becoming about promotion and marketing, not even about the art of it.

I don’t know about anybody else but for me, it’s about the music. I think that’s the most important thing. That’s the one thing that will stand the test of time. Marketing strategies will come and go. We shouldn’t be really focused on that. The way we market music now was not the same way we used to market music.

When people say stuff like, ‘It doesn’t even matter if the music sounds good, if you no get money to push am e no go blow.’ That kind of thing hurts me. I’m like, then what are we doing? If we don’t really exalt good music anymore and we just follow clout and hype what are we doing? Are we really making music then?”