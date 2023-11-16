Popular South African reality star, Malibongwe Gumede opines that most Nigerian ladies go into relationships for financial gains.

She made the disclosure while speaking as a guest in an episode on the frankly speaking podcast hosted by OAP Nedu.

According to her, South African women, unlike Nigerian ladies, walk up to the guys that they like and begin a relationship with them without considering whether the man is rich or poor.

She added that a South African woman is willing to go any length with her man without considering anything about the man’s financial status.

She said:

“We South African women, if we like a guy, let’s say a Nigerian guy, we will not hide our feelings. You don’t even have to start spending money before I can do anything with you. If I like you, I like you. It’s genuine.

“But with Nigerian girls, what I’ve noticed is that first, they need to suck everything out of you. That’s what I’ve noticed about Nigerian girls. They love money too much. You know, South African girls, we can love you even if you don’t have money, as long as you are trying. But with Nigerian girls, it’s all about the money. If you don’t have money, they won’t even speak to you. What will they be gaining from you if you don’t have the money to maintain their lifestyles?”

Watch the video below: