Nigerian woman Alma Asibobi posted on her page about how she canceled a ride after a bolt driver referred to her as “darling.”

After requesting the ride, the young woman shared on Twitter about her interaction with the Bolt driver. The woman was taken aback when the driver called her “darling,” forcing him to end the trip.

She wrote:

“I ordered a Bolt in PH, and the driver called me. I said, “Hi, good evening.” Driver: “Hello, darling, how are you doing?” Me, completely bewildered: “I’m sorry, what did you say?” BD: “I said, How are you doing, darling?” Darling ke? I just hung up and canceled the ride,” she posted on Saturday, November 11.

“I don’t think anything has left me this speechless in a long time. Darling, as in how? From where to where? Port-Harcourt please.”