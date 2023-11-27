Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing confronted Blessing CEO after their ongoing online feud escalated.

Their dispute began when Nkechi body-shamed the relationship expert over bikini photos.

In response, Blessing CEO dismissed Nkechi as irrelevant and criticized her for dating younger men.

Nkechi, in retaliation, questioned Blessing CEO’s credibility as a relationship therapist, citing her track record of failed relationships.

Recently, Blessing CEO remarked that she’d prefer being a relationship expert without a relationship than continually changing partners like Nkechi.

In a dramatic turn, Nkechi visited Blessing CEO at her therapy lounge, challenging her to a physical confrontation, fed up with their online spat escalating.

She expressed a desire to settle the matter face-to-face, perceiving the online argument as childish.

