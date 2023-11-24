The house of Nigerian singer, Small Doctor was gutted by fire.

According to reports the sad incident happened on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after several hours, but the house of Small Doctor was completely destroyed.

It was gathered that the music star was not home at the time of the fire, but he is grateful that no one was hurt.

The singer confirmed the incident on his Instagram story, saying that the property loss is a sign of greater things to come.

“No pressure for the Lord is with me. No life was lost. When a king’s palace burns down, it becomes even more beautiful.”

“Miracles will happen soon. I’m not afraid, I won’t break down.” He wrote in a mixture of Pidgin and Yoruba.

