A young lady finds herself in a difficult predicament after becoming pregnant for the fifth time for her sister’s husband following a long-standing hidden affair.

The anonymous lady revealed how she had been secretly associated with her sister’s husband, according to a call for aid sent by a relationship adviser via the X platform.

The hidden affair has resulted in four separate abortions, and becoming pregnant for the fifth time got her worried of going same route again.

The four-month-pregnant lady summoned the courage to seek help on the next possible step to take without breaking her sister’s marriage.

In her words,

“Hi therapist Toun, my head is spinning in so many ways. Have been sleeping with my sister husband for a while now though I didn’t mean to but it just happened and we couldn’t stop. He’s been a good guy taking care of us.

Have done four abortions for him and am pregnant again. Now he’s saying I should remove it as he won’t be responsible and I feel like he’s just being wicked.

This thing is giving me serious concern and indecision, am four months gone already. Will it be bad to just birth this child cos I don’t know if I will be able to give birth again.

There’s no one to pin the pregnancy on. I don’t have a stable boyfriend and he’s been my only stable man. Please help me. I need help on deciding what to do.”