Nigerian singer, Candy Bleakz has cried out online after getting snubbed by popular celebrities present at the 02 Arena.

Candy Bleakz shared the importance of having a strong mental health else one could get very depressed easily.

According to her, she was at the O2 Arena for Rema’s show and many celebrities who knew her there ignored her for a bigger artist.

In her words;

“I was at the 02 arena yesterday, all I can say is, if you no strong you fit depress. The way all this egbons wey know me just Dey ignore carry camera go meet bigger artist lol. I gat work hard and pick wisely who I go smile to their camera. Nobody won famz failure….

Moral higher”

Many took to her comment section to encourage her, noting how fake love is taking over the industry.

See some reactions below:

See some reactions below…

@TheTifeFab wrote: “And na wetin dey k!ll many artiste be this, the classism and fake love. Wetin dem no know na who dey behind na him dem suppose dey fear and show more love to and not who dey on top or ahead.”

@DJDaley said: “Dont worry about it!

Such is life! Just focus on your craft and work consistently hard, one day you will be the one, all those egbons will be following around with cameras.”

@TopNaijaLife said: “Stay motivated, Candy. Your time is almost here 🔥”