Davido’s cousin, B-Red, expressed gratitude to God on Instagram after undergoing a successful knee surgery in the United States.

The musician shared photos from his hospital bed and another in a wheelchair, thanking God for the successful procedure on his left knee.

While he didn’t disclose the specifics of the complications, B-Red conveyed relief and appreciation for being able to walk again post-surgery.

His Instagram post read, “Thank God for a successful surgery on my left knee. Gratitude always. Now I can walk again, glory to God.”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with supportive messages for the artist’s recovery.

