Controversial On-air personality, Nedu recently what it takes to be a good husband, emphasising that taking care of women extends beyond financial means.

He addressed the common notion that men are only concerned with money, and stressed the importance of being good in bed. He believes that ensuring a woman’s pleasure with several orgasms helps recognition and admiration.

Nedu recently addressed the popular saying that wealth alone can satisfy women, revealing that It isn’t just about the money.

He suggested during intimate moments that men should make satisfying their partners their utmost priority, aiming for two or three orgasms before leaving. This, he believes, gives him long-lasting admiration.

Nedu also talked about the absurdity of wealthy men whose wives seek satisfaction elsewhere. He noted that despite their wealth, some women turn to others, even their gate man, for sexual fulfillment.

“Some rich men have their wives serviced by others”.