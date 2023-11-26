Opeyemi Falegan, a popular politician and ex-lover of Nkechi Blessing, praises Destiny Etiko‘s bikini body and wishes she was still a virgin.

The Nollywood actress created a stir on social media after posting sultry photos of her body in bikini photos while vacationing in Miami.

Opeyemi admired her body but noted his disappointment in her not being a virgin.

He wrote:

“Omo daa daa (well-shaped). Only if she was a virgin lol (only if she was a virgin. (Am I a virgin? Lol.

Deleting soon! London is cold! Freaky weekend”.

See netizens reactions:

Mol Rz wrote, “E dey find virgin. Is he a virgin?

Moyo The Shawty wrote, “Mtchewwwwww embarrassment of a man trying to maintain relevance

Nish Accessories CEO wrote, “Shey gbadun sir??

Rhe Bekka Uti wrote, “He wants to trend

Vdjhan Cock wrote, “Predator

Surprise By Bekky wrote, “Shame far from this guy abi na man we go call am. Oba say na baby politician

Fhavour Anderson wrote, “Una sure say this man get sense?”