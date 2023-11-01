Controversial singer, Portable was recently spotted in a studio with Dammy Krane, producing a diss tune directed at Davido regarding an alleged debt.

Formerly, Dammy Krane claimed in posts on his social media pages that musician Davido owed him thousands of dollars.

Nevertheless, Davido has refuted his assertions, claiming he never received payment for the song Dammy Krane is disparaging and humiliating him for.

Nigerian artist Portable was spotted in a studio writing a song with Dammy Krane during this continuing disagreement over the purported debt.

The song’s lyrics, which included Portable’s voice, were, “Pay me my money, don’t owe any debt.”

Reacting, @IamBlaccode: “This does sound like a diss track for Davido though. Make Portable no go join any gang up against Davido o. E fit spoil him own brand too.”

@Beautiranye: “As long as Portable is being paid, he will be there. Same guy will prostrate to beg Davido the next day. The exact definition of- na my stomach I Dey chase.”

@Davidspredict: “After this track drop portable go still go call davido say dammykrane pay am,say i do music for a living.”

@CromieMagician: “As DK cross leg my idols sef cross leg kala. Dammy krane no be who fit form levels for am, him no reach, Portable knows that Dk doesn’t. Sad.”

@OlaoyeAdetunji: “Lol someone said it that DammyKrane might decide to release EP after that scenario with Davido. This industry is getting easier to predict.”

@Iyiola2003: “My own be say make dk sha give portable all ihm credit or else e go too collect from zazuuu. Cuz na still that same davido wey dem gada diss na ihm portable go later call on.”

@Mayoroflasgidi: “Leave Portable out of this , He’s just doing this for engagement and money as usual , If Davido calls him today for a counter diss he’ll be there in a sec.”

