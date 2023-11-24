Following Mohbad’s tragic passing, his family is embroiled in controversy, with focus on his wife, Omawunmi, and calls for a DNA test to confirm their son Liam’s paternity.

Omawunmi, facing these requests, firmly insists that those pushing for the DNA test should cover its costs.

Amid financial challenges and the responsibility of raising Liam alone, she addresses persistent rumors surrounding Mohbad’s death and questions about Liam’s father.

In a revealing live video, Iyabo Ojo highlighted Omawunmi‘s willingness for the DNA test but highlighted her financial inability to fund it, adding complexity to the situation.

The tension escalated with an altercation involving Mohbad’s aunt and his mother, alleging abandonment of Mohbad and his siblings for a new life. This family conflict hints at deeper underlying issues amid the ongoing turmoil.