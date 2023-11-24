The Nigerian entertainment world was rocked by the strange and controversial ‘death’ saga involving musician Oladips.

Notable personalities like Yul Edoche and Etinosa expressed strong reactions, highlighting broader concerns about public perception and celebrity culture.

About a week ago, social media buzzed with news of Oladips‘ supposed demise, sparking widespread sorrow among friends and fans.

The situation intensified when a hospital reportedly confirmed his passing. However, speculation soon emerged suggesting that Oladips might still be alive, hinting that the news of his death could be a ploy to generate interest in his new music album, which had previously received little attention.

In a surprising turn, Oladips himself ended the rumors by confirming on Instagram that he was alive.

This revelation triggered various reactions, with some criticizing him for taking the situation too far, raising concerns about his credibility.