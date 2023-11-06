Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna has shed light on her recent encounter with the police.

In a viral video, the police had in dramatic fashion, stated that they did not know the reality star. Phyna however, felt compelled to address the situation and set the record straight through her social media channels.

She revealed that the police had begun recording her without her consent, prompting her to take out her own phone and even go live on social media.

Phyna revealed that she was shocked to see that some people are actually encouraging the police to take action against her. She reminded everyone that she’s just one a winner from Big Brother Naija and she couldn’t understand why the hate was so pronounced, referring to her haters as senseless and stressed the fact that she had ensured the policeman deleted the video he had taken of her.