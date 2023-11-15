A recent post shows that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, died a few hours after pleading with his supporters and friends to pray for him.

The rapper had posted on his media page prior to his passing, saying, “I Done Mean To Scare Nobody, But Dipsciples Please Pray For Me!” His management declared him dead on November 14. I’m Not Feeling Well.

Oladips was reportedly taken to an undisclosed hospital for an undisclosed illness just one day after publishing the post.

His management made the announcement of his passing later that day in a post that was made public on November 15, 2023.

Nonetheless, a large number of his fans are still touched by the news and have left comments on the late singer’s post.

@_YoungstarTMF: “Please don’t forget that you have “disciplines” that love you,stay strong for us and if it’s medical attention you need please don’t hesitate… Praying for you.”

@Shoniyi87: “How come I no c dis tweet yesterday now.. Omo death just wicked anyhow nd e go just blind everyone nearer at dat moment sha. chai.”

@HeadboiUae: “Death doesn’t care what good you have going for you. When time reach e go come. Rip ola.”

@yungaddyct: “Rip broody.. everyone gon die.. we just pray for long life pray you find your peace! Touched me can’t lie.”

@Tunmise01: “We no Dey ever see these tweets on time , it pops up when it’s all done !!!!! Why why why why !!!! Oluwa oh.”

