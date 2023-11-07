Blessing CEO, a controversial socialite, has denied being arrested, explaining that she was only detained for questioning.

According to previous reports, the relationship therapist was arrested by police after accusing Davido of owning IVD motors N4M.

However, Blessing CEO said that she was only invited by the police.

According to her, she was only brought in so they could also hear her side of the whole matter, and Nigerians are gullible for believing the viral video.

obyonuoha_official said: “This lady is actually intelligent, outspoken. .forget she’s controversial… you people are quickly to judge people…. learn from her mistakes and stop judging people… everyone is created differently … Be kind always …

dygeasy said: “It’s how they always teach her lessons but she never learns for me. Oni rederede.”

kimm54322 stated: “Nigerian police are so quick to respond to the rich over a frivolous case than people with actual problem. Shameless country.”