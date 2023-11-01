Former BBNaija housemate and comedian, DeeOne has mocked his colleague Whitemoney after he showed off two luxurious cars on his Instagram page.

It should be noted that the two have been exchanging words on social media as they continuously argue over their level of popularity and success.

The comedian berates Whitemoney in a recent Instagram post, citing the latest meme trend of ‘poor man and rich man’ jokes.

According to a post he shared on his Instagram page, a person that is not rich would see the cars Whitemoney is showing off and think that it actually belongs to him.

See his post below:

See netizens reactions:

@tosinjuls wrote: “White money and this guy really needs to set ring lights and explain to Nigerians what exactly is their problem”

@tkinzystar said: “This is the only way this mugu stay relevant. Hope whitemoney keep snubbing him”

@iam_bmodel said: “White money I know, but that other guy, Is He a Nigerian?”

@the_kiki2 said: “This Dee one must really think he can stand close to whitemoney. 5 years later and he is still a failed comedian, someone that is not even qualified to clean White’s sandals. Clown”

@onometypical said: “I think maturity in this generation starts from 50yrs. Grown up men open mouth waa like aligator”