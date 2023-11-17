Popular actor Charles Okocha is accused by Nigerian singer and Zeh Nation CEO Portable of defrauding him of 20 million dollars in a 40 million dollar deal.

Portable insists that he was duped and that he hasn’t received the 20 million naira that was supposed to be his portion of the money from the actor.

He claimed that they were part of an ambassadorship agreement and that they would be paid 40 million naira for the role.

Numerous people who are concerned have taken notice of his statement and expressed their opinions in the post’s comment section.

See some reactions below:

@xatbiodam: “Where them see all this money.”

@chi_muanya_: “This one no serious. Portable Wey I know, no go act like this if to say na true.”

@simon_akubo: “See as he open mouth call N20,000,000 like say na N20,000.”

@PreciousMi35394: “Where una dey see dis kain money.”

@Ritaogechi11: “You people should stop ripping portable na. Na only am dey industry??”

@TheonlyAlani: “Na everybody they rip you thief.”

@Yemmie_: “Lmaoooo it is every time they are always ripping him , by now one will think he knows how the industry works already.”

