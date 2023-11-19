Portable, the controversial musician, confronts and detains an eager fan who videoed and photographed him without paying the N2M (2,000,000 naira) interview fee.

In the video, the artist stated that he had just returned from shows in Russia and Cameroon when the content creator messaged him about interviewing him.

Portable claimed that he informed the man that his interview fee is N2M, but the man refused to pay.

Instead, he came over to his bar and began recording and capturing him without his consent.

The Patagonia Desert- A 4k Aerial Film of Argentina

Instead, he came over to his bar and was busy recording and taking snapshots of him without consent.

The video which was shared shows Portable raging at the man for refusing to pay and still using his camera to take photos without permission.

In response, the man said that he is simply a ‘big fan’ of Portable.

See some reactions below;

IamBlaccode said: “Singer Portable demanding N2m for an interview? Sounds like he’s trying to compensate for his lack of talent with his ego. 🙄🙄”

@ekibyleo remarked: “The love I got for this guy is wierd. He’s actually right, if he gave you no consent to film him or interview him, the journalist or blogger has no right to take any footage of him/his staff/signees and his employees.

I stand with Portable. You wanna interview me, pay first. Else, you collect.

And if you have promoted false misinformation about me from a rival, I reserve every right to decline you an interview.

You can’t come and color me for your clicks and views. And that’s on Zazzu”

@maxidynamite wrote: “He knows his worth”

@ayindel07 penned: “Say you be crown prince of England abi wetin

🤣🤣”

Watch video below …