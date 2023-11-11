Yung Duu, a Nigerian artist previously signed to Zeh Nation, a record label owned by Portable, acquires a brand new Benz.

In a viral video, the Nigerian musician can be seen with friends, sitting in a brand-new car with nylon on the seat and other parts of the interior.

Rejoicing over his achievements, the singer appeared happy and excited as he sang along to the song played in the background.

Many individuals, who felt the purchase of the new car was to taunt his former boss Portable, have stormed the comment section of the post to react.

@olawale_IBCITY: “Wow I’m happy for him. Portable for don Dey charge hin phone rn.”

@Gabriel6ixmiles: “Portable going to Carter efe place tommorow.”

@Akanbi___: “Just like that portable will rant now.”

@KinqKudos: “Na lie, where he wan see the money.”

@TheTifeFab_: “Me patiently waiting for Portable’s rants.”

@instinctofawolf: “He his not the owner of the car and it’s actually very painful cause when they are done with him no one will care about him again.”

@StylesByMorh: “Did portable did something wrong to this guy? Why is he behaving this way? More like he’s trying to pepper him. Everyone knows what they are doing and they will be fine.”

@itsnrman: “Portable is setting up ring light just be patient hes coming.”

