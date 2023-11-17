Isreal Afaere, better known as Isreal DMW, the personal logistics manager of music artist Davido, has taken a swipe at an unidentified individual.

The 002 performing artist disclosed how a woman becomes a prostitute or lazy person in a since-deleted Instagram post.

According to his opinion, a woman turns to prostitution out of laziness and the belief that she is too beautiful to endure hardship.

“Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer”.

Although Davido’s assistant did not identify herself, many assumed that her post was directed at her husband, Sheila Courage, who is now separated.

In reaction, One Hadiz Abubakar wrote, “Once a woman begins to look good and better after a break-up. Fiam, men will say it’s prostitution Oginidi? Looking good these days is a crime in Nigeria

One Hyly Ghost Babe wrote, “Coming from somebody whose head is like a stainless plate

One Effe Deborah wrote, “I heard he used to beat her and he wasn’t taking care of her

One Niieniie wrote, “If the lady start with you now, them go say women like Wahala

One Igbuan Abigail wrote, “Motivational speaker, Oga your wife say stinginess wan wound you, na true?

One Tingles Ng wrote, “See person wey dem manage marry

One Eniolami wrote, “So you expect her to be looking like a homeless just because she walked out of the marriage. Dey play”