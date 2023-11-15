In a viral online post, the main cause of the breakup between popular singer Yhemo Lee and his new girlfriend has come to light.

The singer and his new girlfriend had unfollowed each other on Instagram, which shocked social media users.

Less than five months have passed since the couple decided to fortify their relationship with matching tattoos.

The informant revealed that Yhemo Lee ended his relationship with his new girlfriend after seeing her in bed with another man in a Snapchat story that was circulated online.

As fans start to reminisce about how nice the singer has been to his new girlfriend, this revelation has taken many by surprise.

@Gbogbotogbo_store: “Team tayo say hi😂😂😂😂😂this one sweet me!”.

@Barneygram: “ear women ke? Abi dear men! Lol Tayo Dey go gym Dey do her business but the man hurriedly went into a relationship and you think he won’t come out in a hurry?? 😂😂😂😂

AGARACHA must come back to base. 😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

@XX_tobi: “Oh God of Thayour🥰my baby will stop posting heartbroken TikTok videos🥰”.

@Folagold: “Gist wey we Dey manage for snap😂😂e don reach headquarters no time 😂”.

@Darkmuffen: “When men cheat una no go fear them ,when women cheat all hell will break loose .Sense or nonsense .Una mind no go touch ground .Yhemo too na agba cheat 😂😂😂 yhemo 1 Bibi 1😂”.

See the post below: