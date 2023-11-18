A young Nigerian lady has reportedly shown her willingness to donate one of her kidneys to Jay Boogie, the ailing lifestyle influencer.

This is in response to the prominent transgender man who had his kidney damaged while undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift surgery a few weeks ago.

Innocent Tino, a Facebook user, shared this offer, claiming he received it in his direct messages from a lady willing to donate.

The lady, whom he described as very beautiful, conveyed her message acknowledging that Jay might have offended God but believed that he had learned a valuable lesson and deserved a second chance.

The message reads, “Good afternoon Tino. I believe we all deserve a second chance and having offended God and humanity Jay Boogie has learned the hardest way. Hence, I would like to give him one of my kidneys. Pls hide my ID and find a way to reach him. Thank you.”

See some reactions below;

Chinelo Eboh said: “You don’t even know if your kidney is a match. “Good luck with that anyways.”

Afam Afam said: “And trust me person wey drop that message no go pass one small pikin wey no even know the implications involved. Better hide your id, cuz your parents will definitely disown you f00l.”

Patience Peter said: “Same kidney you can’t even give any of your family members when the need arises.”

Victor Ogbu said: “Is not about giving out u kidney. “I hope u know the implications involved?”

Matilda Patience Ekine said: “Make them kuku marry after everything Abeg.”

David Nneka Peace said: “No be give kidney oo..can you take care of yourself very well afterwards?”