The Nigerian Police Force’s Taraba State Command has officially confirmed the tragic death of Bassy Sardauna, a secondary school teacher who was killed by students in Jalingo on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the command, Abdullahi Usman, disclosed that the victim was a staff member at Model Secondary School, Jalingo.

Usman reported that the primary suspect, described as an ex-student of the school, conspired with friends to stab the teacher.

Unfortunately, the teacher succumbed to his injuries at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo. The police have initiated an investigation, with efforts underway to apprehend all students involved in the incident.

The attack on the teacher is believed to be a result of his recent disciplinary actions against some students at the school. The assailants, reportedly harboring resentment, ambushed the teacher on his way home.