Buzzing Nigerian singer, Spyro, narrates how his mother’s hardship motivated him to strive for success as he celebrates her birthday.

The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to express his undying love for his mother while referring to her as the only beautiful woman he knows.

Spyro, known for his hit song ‘Who’s your guy’ also revealed how witnessing her struggle to put food on the table after sacrificing so much for their family deeply affected him.

He wrote;

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, the only fine girl that I know … seeing you live a substandard life even after all your investment in us broke my heart, I turned to GOD and prayed my heart out as I just want to give you the best of life and I will forever serve him for answering …

When everyone turned their backs on me, you stood your ground for me … You supported me when I chose to do music even tho you were not sure about it … Pls guys help me say a big prayer for my mum today. momma jaye lo, you can have whatever you like.”

