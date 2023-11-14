Nigerian music sensation, Crown Uzoma, popularly known as Shallipopi has responded to claims that he paid N9 million to purchase “fake streams” to increase the position of his tracks on digital music charts.

Rising singer, Ebaide had claimed that a music influencer had scammed her by taking money on false pretences of increasing her music streams, only to back out.

She revealed that the influencer told her she’s busy trying to complete the same task at the rate of 9 million naira for singer, Shallipopi.

Reacting to this, Shallipopi said the allegations were the handiwork of attention-seekers.

He wrote:

“Fake!! Y’all are looking for attention with the wrong content and think it’s right? 9m wey I go take chill make I leave Plutomanias to dey stream!! Anyway, your karma is coming.”