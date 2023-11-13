Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, has shared his thoughts on the Nigerian singer, Shallipopi’s debut album ‘Presido La Pluto’, rating it a mere 1 out of 10.

Taking to his Twitter page, Regha without mincing words, said that the lyrical content of Shallipopi‘s album is a complete zero as the album seems like it was made for weed smokers and Yahoo boys.

While acknowledging that the album had great beats, and praising song like ‘Jungle’ as a more tolerable and relatable song. He ended his tirade with his trademark phrase ‘no offense’ suggesting that his remarks were merely his personal opinion.

He wrote:

”Shallipopi’s debut album (Presido La Pluto) is a 1/10; The album is made for yahoo boys & weed smokers. The beats were very catchy, but lyrically speaking the songs are a zero.

Furthermore, in the track “lyo”, he kinda sampled

“tendo”, a song by Fabomo who’s another popular Edo artiste. The on!y manageab!e track off the album is Jungle. No offense.”