Sheggz, the boyfriend of reality star Bella Okagbue, made headlines online when he deftly refuted his girlfriend’s claim that she is a virgin.

Bella Okagbue hosted a Q&A session with her family and fans on her Instagram page a few hours ago.

During the Q&A session, many of her fans showered her with praises, while others also expressed their love for her. But one of her lustful admirers questioned Bella about her sexual history.

Is Bella really as virgin as she claims to be? the fan questioned, since Bella has previously declared that she is a virgin and that she intends to remain unmarried.

Bella answered the fan by saying, “Yeah, I am.” But Bella’s boyfriend Sheggz reposted her response from Bella’s Instagram and added a blue cap emoji to the caption.

Google claims that the blue cap emoji is slang for lying or telling lies. Sheggz’s responses have generated a lot of buzz online.