Nigerian singer and songwriter, Victor Adere known professionally as, Victor AD has finally spoken on the events that followed speculations that he wrote Davido’s hit song ‘Jowo.’

It may be recalled that reports went viral on social media few months ago claiming Victor AD said Davido stole his hit song ‘Jowo’ from him during a studio session, which led to them unfollowing each on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, the ‘Tire You’ crooner clarified that he didn’t write the song.

According to the Warri-born music star, the false reports by blogs almost ruined his relationship with the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker.

Victor AD said: “From nowhere, someone speculating that Victor AD wrote [Davido’s] ‘Jowo.’ I’m not social media-savvy. Most times, before I notice happenings on social media, it would be two days after the matter has trended.

“My manager actually called my attention to the ‘Jowo’ controversy on social media but I didn’t take it seriously. Later on, I said let me just check the trend on social media. Then a few hours later, I saw Davido’s message. He was like, ‘Whatsup na? Wettin dey sup with this whole ‘Jowo’ thing?’. And I said I didn’t know anything about it.



“I told him that based on the love and respect I have for him I can’t do something that will tarnish his image. I’m not even the type of person that will claim what I’m not. Why would I be seeking credit for what I didn’t do?”