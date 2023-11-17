Snoop Dogg, the iconic American rapper, recently caused a stir online by revealing his intention to quit smoking weed.

Known for his unabashed consumption of cannabis, he earned the Clio Cannabis Awards’ prestigious Lifetime Achievement distinction in 2020, a testament to his significant impact on the weed culture.

With multiple brands supporting his affinity for the plant-based relaxant, Snoop Dogg’s association with marijuana is legendary.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Snoop Dogg disclosed his decision to halt his weed consumption.

This announcement sent shockwaves across the internet, considering his long-standing relationship with cannabis.

He explained his choice to quit came after a heartfelt conversation with his family members, signaling a pivotal shift in his lifestyle and relationship with marijuana.

SEE POST BELOW;