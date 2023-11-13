A tragic incident unfolded in Lagos State as 47-year-old Rachel Johnson lost her life while attempting to break up a fight among church members in Abaranje, Ikotun.

The Lagos State Police Command reported that Rachel’s husband, Okerube Johnson, informed Ikotun Police Station around 3 am on Saturday that his wife had been fatally stabbed.

Okerube explained that Rachel had attended a crusade where a dispute broke out among church members. In her effort to intervene and stop the fight, Rachel was stabbed in the neck by one of the individuals involved.

Despite being rushed to Igando General Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, and all attempts to revive her proved unsuccessful.

The suspect responsible for the stabbing is currently on the run, and as of now, no arrests have been made. The Lagos State Police are actively working to apprehend the fleeing perpetrator.

Rachel Johnson’s body has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, pending an autopsy.