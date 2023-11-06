The Nigerian Army has reported that soldiers from the 81 Division successfully prevented a suicide attempt by Mrs. Francesca Spark, who had jumped into the Lagos lagoon near the 81 Division Officers’ Mess in Marina in an attempt to take her own life.

According to Lt.-Col Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 81 Division Nigerian Army, troops from the 65 Battalion, stationed at the Officers’ Mess, spotted Mrs. Spark and quickly rescued her.

She received first aid and was stabilized by the battalion’s medical team. Subsequently, her family was contacted, and she was handed over to her husband, Mr. Spark Oghene Ovie, who resides in Awoyaya, Lagos.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman, commended the soldiers for their vigilance, ingenuity, courage, and gallantry.

He expressed his satisfaction with their ability to apply their training in disaster management to a critical situation that could have resulted in the loss of a citizen’s life.