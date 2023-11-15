Well-known for sharing his thoughts on marriage and relationships, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has disclosed what some women value most in a partner.

In a tweet, he emphasized how some women wrongly put marriage above everything else, including their relationship with God, their own well-being, and the welfare of their future offspring.

He emphasised the importance of achieving personal fulfillment, saying that a woman must first find fulfillment in her single life before she can be happy in a marriage.

Using the biblical story of Esau, Pastor Okonkwo illustrated the idea that rash decisions are never wise.

He used Esau’s hasty decision to trade his birthright for a meal to illustrate how acting in desperation can lead to poor choices, especially when marriage is involved.

He wrote: “Some women place marriage above God, above their own well being and even that of their unborn children.

“Anything done in desperation never births something good …ask Esau.

“Ladies one of the major steps to being happily married is being happily single.”

SEE POSTS: