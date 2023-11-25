Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido stirred reactions online as he warned against making unnecessary statements amidst the ongoing war of words between his logistics manager, Israel DMW, and his wife, Sheila.

Israel DMW had posted on his social media page, revealing the ordeal faced in his marriage with his wife, Sheila.

Israel, in a lengthy post, called his estranged wife different names while also calling out her mother and labeling her family as ‘gold diggers’.

Reacting to this, Davido took to his media page to write:

“Speak when necessary. The words carry more value then.”

See post below:

Many of his fans immediately took to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@rilwan_ola01: “Can you still help them solve the crisis or it’s completely over ? I like the fact that isreal narrates his grievances tho.”

@Deribb: “Sometimes e good to scatter everything oh.”

@mercy_collect: “This israel and wiify matter is so disheartening to hear, Davido do something to bring peace.”

@mercy_collect: “Israeli just wasted Money do wedding first. Him no even enjoy the wife reach 1 week.”