Aproko Doctor, a well-known Nigerian figure, has recently gained attention for his straightforward and uncomplicated health advice, which has sparked discussion.

Aproko Doctor’s latest assertion revolves around the use of antiseptic soaps for daily bathing. He strongly discourages the use of these soaps due to potential harm to the body, including the risk of triggering thyroid issues.

He attributes this to the harsh chemicals present in these soaps, which could be responsible for skin problems. Aproko Doctor explains that our bodies rely on beneficial microorganisms that safeguard us from harm.

Regular use of antiseptic soaps, however, removes these helpful microbes, leaving us more susceptible to various health issues and hindering our pursuit of clear skin.

His advice has prompted a range of reactions on social media, with some questioning his perspective and others in agreement.

