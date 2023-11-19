Nigerian singer, Rejoice Iwueze is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Samtblaze.

Sharing photos taken from their white wedding last year, the minister expressed her love and gratitude for her man, thanking him for being everything she prayed for and more.

She also praised him for making her life as a wife, mother, and minister so easy and fulfilling.

The proud wife and mother is grateful for the past year they have spent together and looks forward to many more years of happiness together.

On their first wedding anniversary, Rejoice Iwueze declared her love for her husband.

She wrote;

“Hey Baby @samtblaze We Are One Year Today💃💃💃

Thank you for being all I prayed for and more.

Man like you is hard to come by. Thank you for making being a wife, a mother and a minister so easy for me.

Thank you for amazingly awesome ONE YEAR with you. I pray more beautiful years to come.

To God Alone Be All The Glory

I Love You Forever Baby @samtblaze

P.S More Pictures Are Coming 😜😜😜”

See below;

ALSO READ: You are a true definition of legit man. Your wife is blessed woman” Actress, Joyce Kalu pen heartwarming note to Freddie Leonard