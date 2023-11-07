A woman became furious with her boyfriend after he sent her N70,000 instead of the N75,000 she had requested from him. In a video, the woman can be seen ranting after her phone began ringing loudly.

It was clear that she was not pleased with the situation, and her roommate explained that her boyfriend had failed to send the full amount of money she had asked for.

Evidently, she had wanted him to send her the complete sum of N75,000, but he fell short.She continued to ignore his calls while he persistently dialed her number.

Her roommate playfully teased her and encouraged her to answer her boyfriend’s calls. It was revealed that the caring boyfriend was in tears because she refused to pick up his calls.

